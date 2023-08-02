HD Hyundai signs agreement with Hyundai LNG Shipping to reduce carbon emissions

HD Hyundai is working with Korea's largest LNG carrier, Hyundai LNG Shipping, to validate eco-friendly and digital ship technology.

HD Hyundai has announced that its affiliates HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and HD Hyundai Global Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai LNG Shipping to verify the performance of the Artificial Intelligence Cargo Management System (AI CHS) at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi-do.

AI CHS is a solution that predicts and manages LNG boil off gas in real time by considering weather forecasts, wave height, etc. Under the agreement, Hyundai LNG Shipping's 174 000 m3 LNG carriers built by HD HHI will be equipped with the world's first AI CHS prototype. LNG carrier cargo holds are insulated to maintain cryogenic temperatures below -163°, but depending on the external environment, about 0.085% of the total LNG cargo per day spontaneously vaporises and produces evaporated gas. Until now, the amount of evaporated gas generated was predicted based on the outside temperature only, so there were limitations in accurate prediction.

HD's AI cargo operation system can identify routes with less evaporated gas in advance by considering various variables such as weather forecasts and wave height, providing shipowners with optimal operation scenarios. As a result, it is expected to contribute to reducing operating costs and reducing carbon emissions. The system will also be serviced through HD Hyundai Global Services' Integrated Smart Ship Solution (ISS).

An official from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said: "We will be demonstrating the world's first artificial intelligence cargo operation system with Hyundai LNG Shipping.”

“Through this cooperation, we expect to showcase HD Hyundai's differentiated technology in the field of LNG carriers and autonomous operation to the market.”

An official from Hyundai LNG Shipping added: “By providing an AI cargo management system for LNG carriers, we will increase customer satisfaction and practice ESG management in the shipping industry.”

Meanwhile, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering's LNG fuel supply management system ‘HI-GAS+’ with AI cargo management system won the 'Innovation Awards' at CES 2023, the world's largest IT and home appliance exhibition, in January 2023.