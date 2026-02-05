Mugardos Energy Terminal offers bioLNG

The Mugardos Energy Terminal, located in Spain and owned by the Reganosa Group, offers a new bioLNG supply service that allows ships and tankers to be loaded with this decarbonised fuel.

This service helps the Mugardos terminal to strengthen its participation in the decarbonisation of the sector, adapting processes and consolidating its role as a key infrastructure in the energy transition.

Nuria Rivas, Head of the Mugardos Energy Terminal, explained: “BioLNG is undoubtedly a real and effective alternative for moving towards climate neutrality and meeting the targets set by the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which requires the progressive reduction of greenhouse gas intensity in marine fuels. BioLNG is one of the renewable fuels recognised as meeting these objectives and enables a reduction of up to 92% in net CO 2 emissions compared to heavy fuel oil, the traditional fuel in the maritime sector.”

The facility has obtained the EU’s International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU), which verifies that LNG loaded onto tankers or ships can come, in whole or in part, from renewable and sustainable sources thanks to a traceability system and sustainability certificates. This new service complies with all the environmental, social, and traceability criteria established by the ISCC EU and the European Commission.

The incorporation of services such as the supply of bioLNG is one of the ways in which the terminal is working to strengthen the long-term sustainability of its activity, as it is a renewable gas obtained from organic waste and subsequently liquefied to reduce its volume and facilitate its storage and transport.

BioLNG and LNG are 100% compatible because they have virtually the same chemical composition and physical properties when liquefied. This means that they can be stored, handled, and regasified in the same facilities, without the need for technical modifications. In addition, the gas obtained is equivalent and can be injected into the natural gas network without distinction.

In the current context, LNG has established itself as a key fuel both in terminal operations and in maritime and land transport, offering a more efficient and lower-emission alternative to conventional fuels.