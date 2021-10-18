Overcoming common barriers to digitalisation

While the benefits of digitalisation for the natural gas industry are enormous, the implementation and transformation journey can be difficult. There are so many issues to consider and questions to answer, it can seem like there are more barriers than pathways forward. For instance, what are your pain points and areas that lack visibility? What do you hope to gain from digitalisation? How will your upstream, midstream, and downstream teams benefit from the shift to standardised tech? How will you deal with the inevitable resistance to change?

Understanding these potential roadblocks and how to overcome them – before you start your digitalisation efforts – is the key you need to successfully unlock your best outcomes. But where should you start?

Join InEight’s Connected Analytics Product Director, Catie Williams, and Product Manager, Natalie Takacs, as they chart a path through the most common challenges to digitalisation and your best solutions to overcome them.

