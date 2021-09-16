In this webinar, Owens Corning Technical Services Engineer, Alec Cusick, will discuss safety considerations and priorities during cryogenic liquid spills – including vaporisation of liquid hydrocarbons, radiant heat during fires, and thermal shock to concrete and steel.

As companies look to shrink facility footprints, maintain safety and operate in new ways, now may be the time to consider a multi-pronged approach to LNG pool fire suppression and cryogenic liquid spill protection.

During the webinar, Alec will provide information on two FOAMGLAS® cellular glass insulation systems designed for this scenario – the FOAMGLAS® PFS™ Gen. 2 pool fire suppression system and FOAMGLAS® Cryo Spill™ System.

