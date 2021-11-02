LNG Pool Fire Suppression

Owens Corning Technical Services Engineer, Alec Cusick, discusses safety considerations and priorities during cryogenic liquid spills – including vaporisation of liquid hydrocarbons, radiant heat during fires, and thermal shock to concrete and steel.

Alec provides information on two FOAMGLAS® cellular glass insulation systems designed for this scenario – the FOAMGLAS® PFS™ Gen. 2 pool fire suppression system and FOAMGLAS® Cryo Spill™ System.