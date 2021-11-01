Measurement technology as a game-changer: How to enable cost reduction and efficiency in LNG and natural gas processes

In this on demand webinar, KROHNE illustrates the benefits of the latest measurement technologies for the LNG and natural gas business. The industry expert explains how companies can reduce costs by avoiding product deliveries disputes and giveaway due to incorrect measurement.

Based on practical examples, the needed components for high accuracy custody transfer metering systems will be shown. Specific attention will be given to the role of metering software and how the combination of computational intelligence and high-end instrumentation help to reduce measurement uncertainty by detecting outliers and potential out-of-calibration issues.

Beside these specific key applications, KROHNE will introduce its full portfolio of engineered turnkey solutions for LNG and natural gas processes and its 360° service concept from consulting to commissioning.

