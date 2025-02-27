 Skip to main content
  4. Unlock Key Insights with Wood Mackenzie’s Lens Gas & LNG

As a trusted leader in the Gas & LNG industry, Wood Mackenzie delivers unparalleled market outlooks and expert analysis. In our latest video, our experts use Lens Gas & LNG to break down the key findings from our "Asia Pacific gas & LNG: 5 things to look for in 2025" report. With this powerful data analytics solution, they provide real-time data visualisation and market intelligence on critical industry trends.

Our report covers:

  • Impact of US LNG Policy: Understand how regional players are affected.
  • China’s Policy Packages: Explore the opportunities and challenges.
  • Contracting Activities: Learn about the persistence and trends.
  • Which new importers secure FSRUs
  • Indonesia’s gas plans: balancing growth, energy security and policies

 

