  4. Exploring key trends in Asia Pacific’s gas and LNG market

In our latest video, we break down the key findings from the report, offering expert analysis and valuable insights into the evolving market landscape. Utilising Lens Gas & LNG, our powerful data analytics solution, we provide real-time data visualisation and market intelligence on critical industry trends.

View our video and download your complimentary report here

Our Asia Pacific Gas & LNG: 5 Things to Look for in 2025 report includes details on:

  • The impact of U.S. LNG policy on regional players
  • China’s policy packages: opportunities and challenges
  • The persistence of contracting activities
  • And more

