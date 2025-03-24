10 Questions for the LNG Market in 2025
Published by Kristian Ilasko,
Digital Content Coordinator
LNG Industry,
As we enter 2Q25, let’s take stock on the 10 key areas impacting the global LNG market this year. From the impact of tariffs on US-China relations, to the growth of LNG demand in Asia, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ special report explores the global implications of regulatory shifts, infrastructure expansions, and supply-demand dynamics on the LNG landscape.
10 Key Questions for the LNG Market in 2025
- How will tariffs impact the relationship between the US and China in the LNG market?
- Will we see a major return to long-term LNG contracting from established buyers in Japan and South Korea?
- Can India sustain its growth in LNG imports in 2025?
- Will higher LNG prices in 2025 cause a slowdown in LNG imports in price-sensitive Asian markets?
- How will US and European sanctions related to LNG evolve in 2025?
- What is the flexibility of European demand in a tight LNG market?
- How will Qatar balance its infrastructure expansion with its contracting drive?
- How will the pace of regulatory approvals change under the incoming Trump administration, and will it accelerate US FIDs?
- Will the weak LNG shipping market continue in 2025?
- How much progress will wildcard non-traditional LNG projects make in 2025?
Download the special report to explore these themes and reflect on how they have impacted your business at the start of the year.
This April, S&P Global Commodity Insights is offering an exclusive, complimentary demo for LNG Industry readers.
