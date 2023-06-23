Tamboran secures land for LNG development project

Tamboran Resources ltd, an Australian independent gas company, has secured 170 ha. of land on the Middle Arm sustainable development precinct, near Darwin, for its proposed Northern Territory LNG development (NTLNG). NTLNG is expected to be supported by low reservoir carbon dioxide (CO2) from the Beetaloo Basin.

NTLNG represents the first fully integrated LNG development in Northern Australia where upstream, midstream, and downstream production and processing are based in the Northern Territory. The site is expected to host an LNG development with an initial capacity of 6.6 million tpy of LNG, with a potential for expansion, dependent on the completion of the Concept Select Study, successful Beetaloo appraisal drilling and flow testing, and government approvals.

Tamboran is aiming to start LNG production by 2030, with a near-term commitment to ensure Australia’s Northern Territory and East Coast gas markets are well supplied. FEED studies remain ongoing for the proposed 100 million Ft3 per day domestic pilot development, with volumes contracted to Origin Energy for ten years.

“Securing a strategic site at Middle Arm is significant for Tamboran and the Beetaloo Basin. The enormous scale of the basin means that the low reservoir COnatural gas has potential to deliver large and scalable volumes over the long term, not only for Australia’s East Coast gas market, but also to international markets,” said Joe Riddle, Limited Managing Director and CEO of Tamboran Resources.