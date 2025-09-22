Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2025 to return to Lake Charles, Louisiana, on 19 – 21 October 2025

The Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition returns to Lake Charles, USA, on 19 – 21 October 2025, bringing together energy leaders to explore the importance of LNG for economic growth, energy security, and the global energy transition. With 21 years of uniting the Americas LNG industry with the global energy sector, this year’s summit will draw on this pedigree at a time of much anticipated growth and investment in the sector, particularly following major shifts in US LNG policy.

Over two full days of thought leadership, strategic dialogues and executive networking opportunities, the 21st Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition will welcome over 2000 attendees from 50+ countries, 100 regional and international exhibitors, and 150 speakers.

Under the theme, ‘Building global energy security, fuelling domestic growth’, the Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2025 features the Strategic Conference, the Technical Conference, the Americas LNG Awards Evening, the Leaders of Tomorrow Program, and the international Exhibition, in addition to the newly added features, including the Americas LNG Innovation Showcase Stage and the Americas LNG Golf Tournament.

The event will build on a long history of partnership with key local partners, including the City of Lake Charles; Visit Lake Charles; Port of Lake Charles; Cameron Parish Port, Harbor and Terminal District; SWLA Economic Development Alliance and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The Strategic Conference Speakers include:

Governor Jeff Landry, 57 th Governor, State of Louisiana.

Governor, State of Louisiana. Dan Brouillette, 15 th Secretary of Energy, USA

Secretary of Energy, USA Jean P. Froehly, Minister and Head of the Economic and Finance Department, German Embassy in Washington DC.

Akshay Kumar Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Petronet LNG.

Jaclyn Presnal, Vice President, New Energy Ventures, Williams.

Representative Brett F. Geymann, Louisiana State Representative, District 35 and Chair, Natural Resources and Environment Committee, Louisiana House of Representatives.

Representative Ryan Borriaque, Louisiana State Representative, District 47 and Chair, Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee, Louisiana House of Representatives.

Senator Mark Abraham, Senate District 25, Louisiana State Senate.

Senator Bob Hensgens, Senate District 26, Louisiana State Senate.

Senator Jeremy Stine, Senate District 27, Louisiana State Senate.

David Lang, General Counsel & Chief Commercial Officer, Commonwealth LNG.

Mithat Aydin, Deputy Managing Director, BOTAS.

Selby Bush Lilley, Regional Vice President – External Affairs and Communications, Sempra Infrastructure.

Marcel Steinbach, Senior Vice President – Group Regulatory Affairs, SEFE.

Joshua Gibbon, Senior Vice President – US Gas Commercial, TC Energy.

The exhibition will feature over 100 leading regional and international companies, providing a key platform for the supply chain to connect with existing and planned LNG and gas projects, alongside their EPC counterparts.

Sponsors of the event include Commonwealth, TC Energy, KBR, Bechtel, CHART, Cheniere, Energos Infrastructure, Poten & Partners, Sempra Infrastructure, Venture Global, Ebara Elliott Energy, Five-S Group, Flowserve, and Worley.