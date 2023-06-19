Japanese partnership targets the creation of CCS value-chain originating in Japan
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd (JAPEX), JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC HD), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (K LINE), and JFE Steel Corporation have agreed to conduct a joint evaluation which aims to establish a carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain originating from Japan. This endeavour aligns with Malaysian joint-study on CCS with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), and concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among the four companies on 19 June 2023.
The joint-study covered numerous subjects, including the localisation of suitable sites for carbon dioxide (CO2) storage in Malaysia and their technical evaluations, CO2 capture and transportation from the PETRONAS' LNG complex in Bintulu, and the potential of transportation from outside Malaysia.
As part of the study, the three companies also worked on the investigation of potential candidate emitters, considering CO2 transportation from Japan. The four companies have found that the future direction of the study aligns with the one of JFE Steel, which has been considering the reduction of CO2 emission from their operations. Therefore, the four companies signed the MOU to conduct the evaluation.
By the establishment of the international CCS value chain through the evaluation, JAPEX, JGC HD, "K" LINE, and JFE Steel aims to contribute for the realisation of carbon neutrality by 2050, including the realisation of de-carbonised society in Asia targeted by Asia Energy Transition Initiative (AETI).The four companies aim to establish the CCS value chain, from CO2 separation and capture at JFE's steelworks, to marine transportation of liquefied CO2 to the receiving point(s) in Malaysia, including estimation of required facilities and costs. The Evaluation will also be appropriately aligned with the study of CO2 receipt and storage in Malaysia within the scope of the study with PETRONAS.
