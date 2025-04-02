Geneva welcomes first LNG import terminal

One year to the day after the final investment decision (FID), Switzerland has commissioned its first LNG import terminal with the arrival of the FSRU Lac Léman in the Port of Geneva.

The 173 400 m3 FSRU, formerly operating in Southeast Asia, was retrofitted in less than six months to meet Swiss regulatory and environmental standards. Moored at a dedicated jetty near the industrial port zone, the unit will provide up to 5 billion m3/y of regasification capacity – covering roughly 75% of the country’s annual gas demand.

The FSRU is connected to the national grid via a new 17-km high-pressure pipeline linking Geneva to the Swiss gas transmission network near Lausanne. The infrastructure includes an automated metering and odorisation station, as well as a pressure regulation facility designed to manage seasonal load variability.

Authorities emphasised the speed and co-ordination of the project, citing close collaboration between Swissgas, the Federal Energy Office, and cantonal authorities.

“This achievement reflects Switzerland’s ability to execute complex infrastructure projects under tight deadlines, in line with the country's broader supply security strategy,” said a spokesperson from the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).

Jean-Christian Heintz, Head of LNG Practice at Geneva-based consultancy Wideangle and advisor to the project, commented: “Switzerland is proving that geography is no barrier to ambition. The arrival of this FSRU is not just a technical feat – it’s a strategic signal.”

The Lac Léman will begin commercial operations next week following final commissioning tests. Initial cargoes will be sourced from long-term contracts signed with suppliers in Norway and the US.