Energy Transfer LP announced that it has entered into three non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOAs) related to long-term LNG offtake from its Lake Charles LNG project for an aggregate of 3.6 million tpy.

One of the HOAs specifies that a Japanese consortium would purchase 1.6 million tpy for a 20-year term, subject to an option to convert the offtake arrangement to an equity participation, providing for the same volume of LNG.

Under another of the HOAs, Chesapeake Energy Marketing LLC would supply Lake Charles with 1 million tpy of LNG for a period of 15 years. Post liquefaction, Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd would purchase LNG from Chesapeake at a price indexed to the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) for a period of 15 years.

The other HOA is with a U.S. customer, and relates to a tolling arrangement for 1 million tpy of LNG for a 15-year term. The HOAs are subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.