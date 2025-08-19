 Skip to main content
  4. Iraq Ministry of Oil announces FLNG projects

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has confirmed that it is going ahead with the floating terminal project for importing LNG.

The Council of Ministers and the Ministerial Energy Council have approved implementation mechanisms, including inviting six companies to submit proposals. Technical and ministerial committees were formed to review the bids.

To support the project, South Gas Company (SGC) and State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) have completed two key gas pipelines:

  • A 40 km, 42 in. line from Khor al-Zubair to Shatt al-Arab, completed in June 2025.
  • A 45 km, 42 in. line from Mahmoudiya to the Bismayah power station, also completed this year under challenging conditions.

Following technical and commercial evaluations, only two companies remain qualified. The final decision is expected at the next meeting of the ministerial committee.

